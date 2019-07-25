President Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and members of the Advisory Panel on Land reform. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the final report will be released in due course. File photo: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS.

PARLIAMENT - A report by a panel of experts appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to make recommendations to government on its policy direction on land reform is complete and will be released in due course, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday. "The report makes findings on the current status quo and makes recommendations that will assist in accelerating the work of government in redressing the historical land distribution imbalances," Mthembu said during the fortnightly post cabinet media briefing.

"Cabinet directed that all ministers, through their respective departments, must study the report and its proposed recommendations and revert to cabinet within two months."

The report will be released during a media briefing by the panel and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza in Pretoria on Sunday.

African News Agency (ANA)