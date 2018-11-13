The proposed constitutional amendment on land reform has shown that South Africa remains divided along racial lines, EFF leader Julius Malema said. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - The proposed constitutional amendment on land reform has shown that South Africa remains divided along racial lines as white people were overwhelmingly opposed to it, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Tuesday. "Not a single white person supported the amendment of section 25 and therefore ours is not a class division but a division based on race," he said as Parliament's joint committee on constitutional review deliberated on submissions on a proposed amendment.

"The South African national question has nothing to do with class and everything to do with race.

"Whites do not want the land to be released because they want it to be their privilege."

The committee is due this week to adopt its report on submissions on amending section 25 to give explicit legality to land expropriation without compensation and to table it to the National Assembly before the legislature begins its summer recess.

African News Agency (ANA)