Law association, Nadel in full support of South Africa at International Court of Justice

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has voiced its full support of the case filed by South Africa against Israel for the crime of genocide in the territories of occupied Palestine. In a historic move, South Africa launched a case last month at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign.

Israel rejected the allegations of violating international law and dismissed claims of genocide, deeming them “outrageous and false”. Israel has since announced its intention to challenge the case. Nadel secretary-general Nolitha Jali, issued a statement in full support of South Africa’s legal action. Nadel said the indiscriminate killing, maiming and displacement of civilians in Gaza, most of whom are women, children and the elderly, the denial of basic human rights and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and the targeting and scale of the destruction of their homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship, constituted genocide.

Further, it said Apartheid Israel and those countries that supported it with military equipment, including the US, stand condemned. Nadel called for those countries to stop the genocide and make reparations to the Palestinians. “Nadel fully supports the relief being sought by South Africa and in particular calls on the ICJ to order the immediate end to the genocide being perpetrated against the Palestinians,” it said. “Our own colonial apartheid history in SA has sensitised us to the plight of the Palestinians’ and their suffering under the yoke of Israeli oppression, military occupation and genocide,” the association continued.