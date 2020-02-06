Lebeya told members of the security and justice select committee in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday the Cybercrimes Bill would tighten the noose on criminals involved in organised crime.
He said when the Prevention of Organised Crime Act was passed in 1998 it intensified the fight against organised crime. “We appreciate this process of having this law passed. It is something that is long overdue,” said Lebeya.
The SAPS also said they were pushing for the tightening of the law to clamp down on cybercrime saying it costs the economy billions of rand.
Head of legal services in the police Brigadier Francois van Graan told the select committee the bill was a necessary piece of legislation to deal with the rising online crimes.