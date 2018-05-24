Godfrey Lebeya has been appointed as the new head of the Hawks. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Johannesburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Saturday welcomed the appointment of advocate Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) as a strategic resolve that will bolster the fight against organised crime.

“The Hawks need a person of Lebeya’s calibre to reposition to it tackle the escalating violent crimes, including organised crime [and] cash-in-transit robberies that are turning our streets into war-zones, and intensify the fight against the scourge of corruption that is threatening the economy, service delivery, as well as development,” Sanco spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu wished Lebeya well in his new position and said he carried the hope of communities to turn the Hawks around.

As a career policeman with an extensive legal background as well as experience in detective services, he needed to ensure that the Hawks carried out the job with professionalism and produced results that inspired public confidence.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 100 days report that includes a review of intelligence structures [and] their efficiency, including efforts aimed at disentangling state-owned enterprises from capture, has shown correct diagnosis of the challenges facing South Africa, a hands-on approach, and a determination to deal decisively with them,” Mahlangu said.

