Lennit Max joins FF Plus, has eyes set on becoming Cape Town mayor

LENNIT Max has been named the Freedom Front Plus’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town. This announcement was made on Wednesday, during a briefing at Parliament.

Max has been around the block for years, having served as provincial police commissioner between 1999 and 2003. He then moved on to become the Western Cape leader of the Independent Democrats (ID), after leaving his role as police commissioner. He was elected to the Western Cape provincial Parliament in 2004. Max’s tenure within the ID came to an end in 2005, after the party found that he had breached its membership code of conduct.

Following his expulsion from the party, he moved to join the DA, where he was appointed the party’s spokesperson on community safety. In 2009, former premier Helen Zille appointed Max as the MEC. The following year Max moved on to become a member of the National Assembly as DA MP and the party’s deputy spokesperson on correctional services.

Max was appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Police Bheki Cele in June 2018. He resigned as MPL in early July 2018 and remained a DA member until December 2018, when he terminated his membership. His exit was then followed by joining the ANC. According to the party’s provincial leader Corné Mulder, Max resigned from the ANC a while ago, before joining the FF Plus in early August.

Mulder said the party believes Max can make a “very good contribution” to the city. “He is a very qualified person and he has got a lot of political petrol, in terms of the contributions he wishes to make. We feel very strongly that he understands the situation in the Western Cape, he understands the situation of minorities which are marginalised in South Africa, and he wants to serve the people,” Mulder said. [email protected]