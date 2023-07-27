Lesufi hands over thousands of appointment letters to unemployed in Gauteng

The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi handed over thousands of appointment letters of people in the province who packed Orlando stadium. Addressing the crowd, Lesufi promised to deliver more jobs to improve the lives of people.

He handed over 50,000 employment offers to job applicants on Thursday. The people who got the letters will start at their various workplaces on August 1 and September 1. Lesufi said that people who will be appointed for training as solar panel technicians will receive a monthly stipend of R7,000.

He said the handover had to be done publicly to prevent any possible corruption in letters being handed over to other people’s friends or relatives. “We didn’t want to do it in the corners and offices because people can take your appointment letter and give it to their friends. “We didn’t want to do it via emails because emails can be hijacked and sent to the wrong people. We want to do it here open to everyone,” said Lesufi.

In addition Lesufi promised to deliver 6,000 job opportunities every month until 2024 to fight against corruption, lawlessness, poverty, and unemployment. As part of fighting unemployment and improving the economy, over 40,000 young people have been employed through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. They were appointed as Education Assistants, General School Assistants, and Early Childhood Development assistants in schools. The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, supported Gauteng’s initiative and said if the spheres of government work together, unemployment – particularly that of the youth – can be tackled and reduced.

“As the Department of Employment and Labour, we applaud the good work being done by the Gauteng government to find work opportunities for unemployed young people. I believe that with the same level of commitment and ambition across government, we can make an impact on unemployment,” said Nxesi. There was a huge turnout at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg as thousands of Nasi Ispani job-seekers gathered to receive their appointment letters. Scores of buses, taxis, and private vehicles flocked into the stadium as the Gauteng Provincial Government delivered congratulatory letters to the newly employed workers. Government MECs, ministers, and the City of Johannesburg officials were at the stadium to support the handover.