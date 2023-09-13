Lesufi introduces a two-phase ‘politically-free’ commission of inquiry into deadly Marshalltown fire

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has officially introduced and announced the terms of reference of the commission of inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown tragedy of August 31. The reference also included the time-frames within which the project would be completed.

Lesufi addressed the media on the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire on Wednesday afternoon at the Gautrain Management Agency offices in Midrand. During the briefing, he mentioned that the inquiry would have two phases that would look into the circumstances surrounding the fire. He added that it would also identify who must shoulder total responsibility and liability for the deadly tragedy.

The fire at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 31, claimed at least 77 lives and left dozens more injured, wounded, and homeless. It also sparked and aggravated fears among many residents of the city that their safety was compromised and threatened. It also raised concerns related to illegal immigrants in the country.

Earlier this month, he appointed the commission of inquiry to investigate the pervasiveness of hijacked buildings in the city and the cause of the deadly fire. He said that the first part of the investigation will begin on October 1 and end on November 30. "The Commission will then prepare and submit a report with the first part of the investigation to me before or by December 30, 2023," he said.

The second phase will then begin on January 1 until March 31, with the report of the investigation being submitted on April 30. He indicated that the Commission will not overlap with or interfere with the investigations into the causes of the fire by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and other law enforcement organisations. "It will be allowed to conduct its work without any undue political interference from anyone and will be given all the necessary logistical support by the Gauteng Provincial Government," he said.

He stated that the inquiry will be chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Sisi Khampepe, supported by advocate Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena. He tabled the commission as follows: Phase one

- The fire at the Usindiso Building, situated at the corner of Albert and Delvers Streets, Marshalltown, Johannesburg Central Business District (Region F), caused the deaths of at least 77 people, including women and children, and dozens more who were seriously injured and homeless. - The prevalence of buildings or immovable properties in the Johannesburg Central Business District (Region F) being abandoned by their legitimate landlords or owners and taken over by criminal syndicates or other groups and leased out to and populated with tenants who do not have the means to afford other forms of housing without providing basic services such as water, electricity, refuse removal, sanitation, and paying rates and taxes (the so-called 'hijacked buildings'). Phase two

- Make necessary observations and findings about who must shoulder the liability or responsibility for the revealed situation, deaths, and injuries. - Make recommendations insofar as the appropriate steps to be taken and by whom, and address any relevant matter concerning this scope of the inquiry. He further urged the public to cooperate with the Commission for the study of the tragedy.