Christopher Buda Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's recent campaign in Soweto and Bram Fischerville ahead of the upcoming elections has sparked both enthusiasm and controversy surrounding his Nas’iSpani initiative.

As Lesufi walked around, people greeted him warmly and asked him to make the Nas’iSpani projects bigger, which young people in Gauteng really like. During the State of the Province address earlier this year, Lesufi proudly announced that almost 90,000 young people had gotten jobs through Nas’iSpani, comparing it to filling the FNB Stadium with hope and opportunity. However, not all young people in Gauteng share in this optimism.

Despite Nas’iSpani’s achievements, the latest statistics from StatsSA paint a bleak picture, with the unemployment rate rising to 2,565,000 in the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year in Gauteng. This includes 502,000 discouraged job-seekers who remain sidelined by economic challenges. Zakhele Nxumalo from Springs, East Rand, expressed his gratitude for Nas’iSpani, stating, "I am voting ANC because Nas’iSpani changed my life. Stepping out of your comfort zone is how you grow. The programme transformed me, giving me new opportunities through hard work. Nas’iSpani helps young people in Gauteng."

Conversely, on Twitter, criticism surfaced, with one user declaring: "Nas’iSpani is a scam. You can apply for the job, but you should know that some people connected to the ANC will likely get hired. It’s like they want votes in exchange for jobs." Siyabonga Mavimbela, a qualified graduate from Gauteng, said: "I completed my studies with high hopes, but applying for internships through Nas’iSpani left me empty-handed. It’s frustrating to see others possibly benefiting from political connections. It makes you question the fairness of the whole process." Mavimbela's experience shows how educated young people in Gauteng often struggle, despite their qualifications and efforts to participate in government programmes.