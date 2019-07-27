EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. Picture: FACEBOOK

Nelspruit - EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has defended under-fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying she should be allowed to complete her seven-year term.



Gardee, who was speaking on the sidelines of the party's sixth anniversary celebrations at the KaNyamazane Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, said Mkhwebane was wanted out by white monopoly capital, white people and disgruntled people.





"We have no problem with that office, we respect that office," he said.





Gardee said Mkhwebane must be allowed to finish her term.





Mkhwebane has been under siege since the Constitutional Court confirmed an earlier North Gauteng High Court ruling that she must pay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's legal costs in the Bankorp-Absa bailout matter.





The apex court found that Mkhwebane had misled the high court by, among others, withholding information about a meeting she held with former president Jacob Zuma during her investigation of the R1.125 billion lifeboat the central bank gave to Bankorp, one of the banks that amalgated to form Absa.





The DA has asked National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to institute proceedings to remove Mkhwebane and the matter has been referred to the portfolio committee on justice.





Mkhwebane has also been threatened with being disbarred with the Legal Practice Council by a non-governmental organisation.





Meanwhile, thousands of EFF supporters gathered at the stadium ahead of party leader Julius Malema's address on Saturday afternoon.



