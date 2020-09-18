Level 1 update: Night clubs, initiation schools remain closed, African countries allowed entry

Johannesburg – Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has cautioned for greater vigilance as the country moves to level 1 from Monday. Dlamini Zuma expanded on the regulations which will govern level 1. Her briefing on Friday follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. The level 1 regulations have been gazetted. Dlamini Zuma said cases were low over the past few weeks, which signalled the country's move from the "storm". The healthcare system was capable of dealing with rising cases, the minister said. She cautioned that the virus threat is not over and greater vigilance was needed.

"We have not overcome it, we have improved," she said.

She also acknowledged the pandemic's impact on the health of citizens and economic devastation.

Dlamini Zuma said the following regulations were being eased:

* Funerals will now be allowed to operate at 100 mourners from the previous 50. The same restrictions pertaining to health protocols such as the wearing of masks and keeping a 1.5m distance remain. Funeral linked night vigils were still banned.

* Religious gatherings can resume at 250 people in a venue. The minister said this was the limit but for smaller venues that figure would have to be halved to accommodate social distancing protocols of 1.5 metres. She said this also includes other social activities, including weddings, held indoors.

* Outside gatherings will be capped at 500 people, with social distancing being considered.

* Gyms and fitness centres, which were allowed to operate with 50 people in a venue, can now operate at 50% capacity.

* International travel – Dlamini Zuma explained that all African countries were permitted to visit South Africa. She said some countries outside the continent would remain restricted. It is still unclear which countries will be banned, but the minister said this restriction would not be permanent and will depend on cases in those given countries.

* The following international airports will be operational: OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka.

* Commercial seaports of entry will be open, but not for tourism travel such as cruise ships.

* Domestic travel remains the same for taxis, buses and aeroplanes.

* 18 land borders remain open and will now allow travellers instead of only cargoes. Dlamini Zuma said 35 other land borders remain closed.

* Sporting activities will resume, but no spectators will be allowed.

* A curfew has been set at midnight to 4 am.

* Night clubs and initiation schools remain closed.

