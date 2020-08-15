Level 2 lockdown: What you can and can't do

Cape Town - South Africa will move to level 2 lockdown from midnight on Monday, August 17. While this means a relaxation of most of the restrictions that have become part and parcel of everyday life over the past few months, President Cyril Ramaphosa pointed out that there are still several restrictions that South Africans need to take note of. Here's what you can and can't do: Keep it local All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted. However, international travel is still not permitted.

Enjoy a local holiday, but keep your distance

Accommodation for leisure purposes is permitted and hospitality venues and tours will be allowed to operate according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Go out for dinner or drinks, but only at certain times

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols. The times of operation and numbers of people that will be allowed in any establishment will be limited.

Have a smoke - legally

Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted after five months, bringing some relief to smokers who have been forking out hundreds of rands on illicit cigarettes.

Enjoy a drink at home, or visit a bar before 10 pm

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 10 pm daily. Liquor outlets will once again be allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm.

Keep religious gatherings and funerals small

Funerals and religious gatherings remain restricted to 50 people and no spectators will allowed at sporting events.

Visit your family, but take care

Restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, although everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary.

Watch the time and remember to wear a mask

The curfew remains in place between 10 pm and 4 am daily and wearing a mask remains mandatory.

Although Covid-19 cases are beginning to decline, it is vital that South Africans continue to observe the prescribed safety precautions.

In this way, we can ensure that relaxing lockdown restrictions will not cause a surge in new infections, President Ramaphosa warned.

IOL