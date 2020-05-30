Level 3 lockdown: No change to shipping movement directives, says Mbalula
PRETORIA - There will be no changes to the coronavirus (Covid-19) directives regulating the movement of ships when South Africa moves to Covid-19 level 3 regulations on June 1, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Saturday.
The ban on passenger vessels and cruise liners would remain in place and only vessels bringing in cargo would be allowed to call on South African ports, he said in a statement outlining the transport sector directives for level 3.
"However, it is important to note that movement of cargo from our sea ports to its final destination is allowed. Similarly, full operations for the port of Mossel Bay and port of Saldanha Bay for movement of cargo will be permitted," he said.
Furthermore, allowance would be made for South African registered seafarers to embark and disembark ships with a mandatory quarantine for those returning. The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) would be directed to issue a marine notice to this effect.
The employment and labour department said that it will resume its services, "although at a minimal level", when South Africa moves to level 3 lockdown from Monday.
"Therefore, our offices will be open to the public on 8 June 2020," director general Thobile Lamati said in a statement.
This would be after the department had completed its back to work plan and activities, including deep cleaning and disinfecting office buildings around the country according to approved guidelines, office space realignment for open offices, procurement of personal protective equipment, screening equipment and sanitisers, the establishment of the crisis management team (CMT), and the appointment of a dedicated Covid-19 compliance officer who would coordinate and work with those who would be appointed at provincial level, he said.
- African News Agency (ANA)