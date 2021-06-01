Lights out again today! Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday to 5am on Wednesday morning

Cape Town - Struggling power utility Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, with a possibility of load shedding throughout the week.

The company said in a statement that the load shedding follows after breakdowns of generating units at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka Power Stations over the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Tutuka Power Stations.

“This load shedding will also assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day.”

It added that “breakdowns currently total 15 360MW of capacity, while another 1 580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.”

However, Eskom said that some generation units are expected to return to service on Tuesday evening, which would help ease the strain.

The company has urged its consumers to reduce their usage of electricity.

IOL