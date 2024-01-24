Limpho Hani forbids Zuma’s MK Party from visiting Chris Hani’s grave

Limpho Hani, the widow of the former SACP general secretary, Chris Hani, has burst the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s campaign bubble, cautioning them not to go near the gravesite of her late husband. She also barred the party from using symbols, including pictures, for their campaigning activities.

“The MK Party and its members or agents are specifically not allowed anywhere near the gravesite of Chris Thembisile Hani, nor is the said party allowed to use any symbols but not limited to pictures, names, apparel, and insignia that Chris Hani stood for,” she said. This comes after the MK party announced its intention to visit Hani’s grave. Hani was assassinated outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in 1993.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hani described the MK Party endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma as “fraudsters and imposters” who wanted to abuse the rich legacy of her husband to gain political influence and relevance. “His rich legacy must be protected and saved from these bloodthirsty committed criminal elements,” she said. She maintained that she would not be associated with the party that hosted "fraudsters and longed to misuse and abuse her family name".

“For the record, I, Limpho Hani, will not join or be associated with a political party that hosts and tolerates corrupt, fraudsters, imposters, and effective criminals like the MK Party appears to do,” she said. The widow said that had Hani been alive today, he would not have associated himself with the party. She said her husband’s political discipline was documented by the African National Congress (ANC) and SACP.