Limpopo councillors ‘erroneously’ receive double salary payments for December

Local councillors in Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo have allegedly received double salary payments from the district for December. The municipality alleged that the double payments were due to a system error that resulted in overpayments to councillors and some employees.

However, it said that it was working tirelessly to ensure that the funds were returned and that it had also engaged with councillors and their banks to ensure that the funds were reversed. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo said it was concerned about the erroneous double salary payments and insisted on urgent consequences for all officials involved in the mix-up. According to the party, the municipality intended to coordinate with the banks to reverse the erroneous payments within a span of 10 working days. It further called on all councillors who received the payments to promptly return the money. It also condemned the municipality’s indifferent approach in its handling of the matter.