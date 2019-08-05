DA spokesman on housing in Limpopo, Jacques Smalle. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - The Limpopo branch of the main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Monday it was disappointed that the department of cooperative governance, housing and traditional affairs in the province had not met its housing targets between 2014 and 2019. In a statement, DA spokesman on housing in Limpopo, Jacques Smalle, said despite a target to build 80 600 homes, some 38 904 beneficiaries had not receive theirs by 2019 due to poor planning, the late appointment of contractors and weak leadership by the department.

"During the 2014 to 2017 financial years, this department returned R1.466 billion meant for housing and is expected to return funds again this financial year," Smalle said.

"A further 4 030 units from the 2017/18 financial year were not built and taking into account the department’s dismal track record, it is doubtful that the current financial year’s target of 7 450 units will be met."

The DA said it would ask the new member of the executive council for the department, Bioskop Makamu, to prioritise housing in Limpopo by not reappointing defaulting contractors and to have a transparent tender process.

"The DA believes that home ownership provides dignity to residents who live in their own homes and upon completion of houses, title deeds should immediately be rewarded to the rightful beneficiaries," the party said.

African News Agency/ANA