Limpopo will continue to produce winners says Premier Mathabatha after Ndavi Nokeri bags Miss SA crown

Pretoria – Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha sent a message of congratulations to the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, who hails from Tzaneen. Limpopo’s number one citizen said he takes pride in Ndavi’s victory, it has shown him that with determination one can ascend greater heights.

“Ndavi Nokeri’s win continues to put a spotlight on Limpopo province. It has become common occurrence that we shall carry on to produce winners. Only three years ago we joined in celebrating Shudufhadzo Musiḓa as she was crowned Miss SA 2020. She has barely moved from the limelight and we now celebrate another win by Ndavi,” said Mathabatha. He said the government of Limpopo now feels challenged to create systematic ways to harness budding talent in the province. “Ndavi’s win is a challenge to us as provincial government to create systematic ways, foundation for budding young talent; to create an environment wherein the youth will be free to explore various ways of affirming their place in society,” he said.

“We have seen artists from Limpopo making it across the country and the world. We believe Nokeri’s star will continue to shine bright as she reigns in this year.” Ndavi, hails from Gavaza Village in the Greater Tzaneen Municipality of Limpopo. The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Limpopo has also congratulated Ndavi, who follows in the footsteps of another Limpopo beauty queen, Musida, who was crowned in 2020.

Ndavi takes over the crown from now Miss Supranatural Lalela Mswane, who hails from Richards Bay, KwaZulu Natal. “We are indeed proud of Ndavi for continuing to put the province on the map. We are celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement,” said Tebogo Mamorobela, Limpopo ANCWL provincial co-ordinator. “You are proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to reach a worthwhile goal. Words can’t express how proud we are. Indeed, you demonstrated the beauty and smartness of an African child.”

Mamorobela said Ndavi was an inspiration to all young women across South Africa. “As the ANC Women's League, we are proud of Ndavi and she continues to be an inspiration to all young women in the country. Once more, we wish to congratulate Ndavi and we further encourage her to continue shining and representing our province well,” Mamorobela said. Ndavi was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at a glitzy pageant finale in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Mswane placed the uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbow) crown on teary-eyed Ndavi’s head. Ayanda Thabethe, 22, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, secured second place, followed by Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, from Soshanguve, Pretoria. Ndavi holds a BCom degree in Investment Management from the University of Pretoria and is working for an asset management firm.