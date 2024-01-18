LIVE BLOG: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to announce Class of 2023’s matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga - for the 15th consecutive year - is expected to announce the 2023 matric results in Johannesburg on Thursday night. Motshekga has been a mainstay in the country's basic education system, having been first deployed to the newly formed Department of Basic Education by former president Jacob Zuma.

In 2009, Zuma split the then Department of Education into two separate departments, Basic Education and Higher Education. Beside Motshekga, the department has known no other minister since, as President Cyril Ramaphosa also retained the former ANC Women’s League president in the role. This is how the matric pass rate has looked every year since Motshekga took charge:

2009 - 60.6% 2010 - 67.8% 2011 - 70.2%

2012 - 73.9% 2013 - 78.2% 2014 - 75.8%

2015 - 70.7% 2016 - 72.5% 2017 - 75.1%

2018 - 78.2% 2019 - 81.3% 2020 - 76.2%

2021 - 76.4% 2022 - 80.1% – LIVE FEED

5pm: "We are extremely thankful to have our son as a top achiever. It is only through hard work that he was able to make it this far,“ say Jean and Lientjie Goodey, parents of one of the top achievers. They were speaking to the DBE’s media team in Pretoria.

Proud parents Jean and Lientjie Goodey at the 2023 matric exam announcement in Pretoria. Their son is one of the top achievers. Picture: DBE Media Some of the 2023 top achievers enjoyed breakfast with Motshekga and Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule at the MTN Innovation Centre in Randburg. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputy, Reginah Mhaule, at the MTN Innovation Centre in Randburg, where they enjoyed breakfast with the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE All smiles! These are some of the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE All smiles! These are some of the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE All smiles! These are some of the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE All smiles! These are some of the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE All smiles! These are some of the 2023 matric top achievers. Picture: DBE – QUICK FACTS – Over 717,377 learners sat for the National Senior Certificate at over 6,898 mostly public high schools across the country. This accounts for roughly 34,000 more learners sitting for their matric exams compared to the class of 2022. A tiny percentage of the 6,898 examination centres are independently run.

– 181,143 wrote their matric exam as part-time learners. – In contrast, 15,186 learners wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams, achieving an impressive 98.46% pass rate. – 13 million children attend school in South Africa.

– 52,500 exam markers were hired for matric exam marking, which took place during November and December. – 72,500 exam invigilators were used. – 207 Umalusi-approved question papers were administered for the 2023 NSC matric exam.

“We possess the numbers, the infrastructure, and the determination to ensure that this year is successful and memorable for our Grade 12 learners. “Let us collaborate to ensure they are adequately prepared and ready for the examinations. “As we embark on this journey, let us bear in mind that the future of our nation hinges on the success of these young minds, and together, we can help them shine brilliantly,” said Motshekga at the start of the matric 2023 final examinations in October last year.

IEB The IEB matric results were released on Thursday, with the IEB announcing a matric pass of 98.46% from its 15,186 learners at 248 schools. Gauteng had the most IEB-accredited schools, with 135. The 135 schools constituted just over 9,000 matric learners, or 60% of the IEB's entire population for matric 2023.