LIVE BLOG: Everything you need to know about Sona 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday. The address will take place before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. Sona is an important milestone in South Africa’s democracy as it measures — from the view of the president — the country’s political, social and economic landscape.

Cosatu Alliance partner, Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on Ramaphosa to get more young people into the labour market. However, opposition parties predict that whatever he says tonight is a little too late in the wake of South Africa’s electricity crisis, crumbling infrastructure, deteriorating healthcare system and as well as rampant crime and corruption plaguing a weary nation. The business sector has called for bold announcements about greater participation of the private sector in critical sectors in South Africa, including energy and logistics, in a bid to solve the enduring economic challenges in the country.

Read more here. Will Sona be a true reflection of the economy? Even though there will be no announcement of the 2024 general election date during Ramaphosa’s Sona, investors are expecting policy certainty, reform agenda, and clarity on the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) to be primary items on top of his list. It comes as analysts and economists have questioned whether Ramaphosa’s Sona would give a true picture of the reflection of the state of affairs in the country, or it will simply be a repetition of the ruling party’s successes over the past 30 years with a view to the upcoming election.

Read more here. No empty promises in tonight’s Sona, please In addition, the United Association of South Africa (UASA), has urged Ramaphosa to provide concrete solutions to the country’s problems instead of making yet more promises. UASA spokesperson Abigail Moyo said corruption was rampant, unemployment remained high.

She pointed out that last year saw 332 days of load shedding, infrastructure and logistics were crumbling, and high inflation and interest rates continued. Clean running water, housing and proper sanitation remained a myth for millions of South Africans. “The simple truth is that it is worse than before and we have heard it all in the past,” Moyo said. Read more here.

No sloganeering, Mr President Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO, Busisiwe Mavuso, said in her weekly newsletter on Monday that the Sona is a key agenda setter for the work of government. “In an election year, there is probably more pressure than ever to demonstrate success and make bold commitments to action. “I hope President Ramaphosa’s speech this week will show a clear commitment to the hard work of reform implementation, rather than sloganeering.

Read more here. What civil society expects from Sona 2024 This week, a broad coalition of civil society organisations fired a salvo at Ramaphosa ahead of the Sona on Thursday, urging for strong leadership that embraces bold, transformative measures to navigate the country towards a future where equality, care, and the wellbeing of all citizens are paramount. An open letter by 15 organisations that include; the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), Budget Justice Coalition (BJC), Children’s Institute, UCT, Corruption Watch, Equal Education, Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), Health Justice Initiative (HJI), National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), #PayTheGrants, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), RightfulShare, SECTION 27, Social Policy Initiative (SPI) and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), have urged Ramaphosa to centre this week’s Sona around the needs of the country's most marginalised communities, advocating for policy and implementation efforts to be realigned to address these critical concerns.