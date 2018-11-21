Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will continue with his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. On Tuesday Gordhan gave more damning evidence.

He told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry how axed South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane refused to account to him over dodgy activities while enjoying the protection of former president Jacob Zuma.

Gordhan accused Moyane of defiance and of being part of co-ordinated attacks against him, which led to the deterioration of their relationship while he was finance minister.

This as it emerged that Zuma filed an affidavit in the Constitutional Court on Monday in support of Moyane's application to set aside a recommendation for the firing of the former Sars commissioner by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Moyane is hoping that Jacob Zuma’s affidavit questioning to validity of the Nugent commission will assist him in his bid to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire him from his job



WATCH THE FEED HERE

* For more stories on the state capture inquiry click here.

** Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.