LIVE FEED: Cyril Ramaphosa faces tough grilling in Parliament

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing questions in Parliament on Thursday as the country continues to battle Covid-19 corruption. Ramaphosa has been asked to give more details on steps the government has taken since May last year to clamp down on corruption. The president has also been questioned on the racial polarisation in the country after recent events in Senekal which were sparked by the murder of a farmer. Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces last week at the core of the problem was the issue of land. He said a task team would be deployed in various farming communities to deal with the question of land. Ramaphosa has been questioned on the steps taken to deal with the Senekal situation and measures to mitigate this in future.

But MPs also want to know what action has been taken from last year May to fight corruption in the country.

Reports from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)and other law enforcement agencies have pointed to corruption in state institutions.

The government has been investigating Covid-19 fraud and corruption with several high-profile cases put under the microscope by law enforcement agencies recently.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said they would give Ramaphosa a report.

The SIU told MPs this week 24 people had been arrested so far for Covid-19 related corruption. However, more arrests were expected.

The National Prosecuting Authority was also investigating Covid-19 looting.

Ramaphosa has indicated the government wanted to launch a new crime-busting unit. The new unit will reportedly be in the mould of the Scorpions.

Hawks head Godrey Lebeya and NPA boss Shamila Batohi on Wednesday told Parliament's finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, they wanted certainty on the establishment of the new unit.

It has not been indicated where it will be located and what its scope will be.

Ramaphosa is also facing questions on his economic recovery plan. The president announced the plan a few months ago but political parties have questioned where the money will come from.

Ramaphosa has said the recovery plan will ignite growth in the economy, with billions of rand being pumped into infrastructure projects.

Ramaphosa has also said 800 000 jobs would be created. In addition, the government will hire 300 000 assistant teachers to help teachers to catch up after the Covid-19 pandemic interruptions to the school calendar.

But unions have warned they will not allow assistant teachers to be used to perform the duties of teachers because they were not qualified to do so.

Political Bureau