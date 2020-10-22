LIVE FEED: David Mabuza faces questions in Parliament

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza is facing tough questions in Parliament on Thursday on the state of the economy, and how the government will attract investments. The economy has not been performing well in recent times despite promises by government to get it back on track. Mabuza is also to be questioned about Eskom, with the power utility facing a number of investigations into irregularities. The Special Investigating Unit told Parliament last Friday that it was investigating a number of contracts at Eskom. Eskom has been mired in controversy in the recent past with allegations of corruption tabled in the national legislature.

Mabuza is leading a task team that is looking at fixing Eskom.

The government took a decision two years ago to split Eskom into three entities.

Mabuza is also facing questions on land after the Constitutional Court refused to grant Parliament an extension to amend the Restitution of Land Rights Bill.

The bill was passed in Parliament in 2014 but it was challenged in the Constitutional Court on its validity. The court ruled that the process for restitution be halted until the bill was amended. But there have been delays to fix the law and Mabuza is to explain how to take the process forward.

At the time the Constitutional Court halted the process there were more than 120 000 land claims that had been lodged with the government after the re-opening of land claims.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development had projected there would be more than 400 000 new land claims to be lodged before the end of the then deadline of 2020.

But the lack of amendments has delayed the passing of the new law.

Political Bureau