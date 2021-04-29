LIVE FEED: Day 2 of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to the Zondo commission for the second day of testimony on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa appeared to testify in his capacity as ANC leader. He was asked about the ANC's deployment strategy.

On Thursday, he is expected to be probed further on the donations the ANC received from companies that had been awarded government contracts.

He said state capture took off in the party because of the divisions that had manifested in the ANC since 1994. He admitted that the party could have done more to prevent corruption which has affected the party and the country.

"State capture took place under our watch as the governing party. It involved some members and leaders of our organisation and it found fertile ground in the divisions, weaknesses and tendencies that have developed in our organisation since 1994.

"We all acknowledge that the organisation could and should have done more to prevent the abuse of power and the misappropriation of resources that defined the era of state capture. Particularly during the period under review by this commission, the ANC does admit that it made mistakes as it sought to execute the mandate it was given by the voters," Ramaphosa said.

He said the ANC did not support members who committed corruption and they would not be protected by the party.

"Such members must face the full legal consequences of their actions. They cannot rely on the ANC for support or protection, nor may they appeal to the principle of collective responsibility," he said.

The inquiry resumes at 9am.

Political Bureau