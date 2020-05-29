LIVE FEED: Economic cluster ministers briefing on level 3 regulations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Ministers who serve in the economic cluster of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are outlining regulations for level 3 of national lockdown. The briefing follows announcements by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Thursday. Ministers who served in the justice and security cluster also briefed the nation on Thursday. Dlamini Zuma gave a broad outline of the various sectors that would allowed to reopen under level 3 of the risk adjusted strategy of the lockdown. The country will go into level 3 from Monday. Dlamini Zuma stressed that the regulations and the government's decision were backed by scientific evidence and consultations with concerned stakeholders.

The minister said now the risk of infections would rise and it was important that people adhered to social distancing measures to ensure the decrease in the spread of the virus.

WATCH FEED HERE





"Measures are difficult but necessary, we must endure today to ensure the future," she said.

She explained even though it was recommended by the World Health Organisation that country's should begin lifting the lockdown only when cases were decreasing, she said the country's economic and socio-economic conditions have pressed that the government go against this advice.

Dlamini Zuma explained that the government's approach would now be focused on placing resources at hotspot areas. The country's hotspots included; Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Cape Town Buffalo City. She said if areas that marked as hotspots did not improve than Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie would determine the level appropriate for certain areas.

She said employers had to come up with Covid-19 plans and that those should be made widely available to help curb the spread of the virus.

As of May 28, the country had recorded 27 403 cases and 14 370 recoveries. A total of 577 deaths have recorded with 655 723 tests conducted.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za