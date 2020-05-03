LIVE FEED: Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs SA on back to work readiness

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi is set to brief the country on back to work readiness ahead of the first proper working day since President Cyril Ramaphosa eased South Africa coronavirus lockdown regulations.

South Africa has been under a five-week national lockdown, which was eased on Thursday, with the introduction of a five-level phased approach to easing the lockdown.

The country moved to Level 4 lockdown as of Friday, May 1. The lockdown was imposed by the government to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Level 4 lockdown will see many more returning to work, including agricultural workers, and those who work in the retail clothing industry.