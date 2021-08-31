LIVE FEED: Life Esidimeni Inquest - August 31, 2021

Johannesburg - The Life Esidimeni inquest is set to continue on Tuesday. The inquest, held virtually by the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria, previously heard evidence from former Life Esidimeni managing director Morgan Mkhatshwa

He is expected back on the stand to face further questions. Mkhatshwa was questioned by the legal representative, Laurence Hodes, for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Hodes's questions focused on attempting to help clean Mahlangu's image.

He also focused on the fact that she could not be held responsible for the deaths that took place after patients were moved from Life Esidimeni to various NGOs. Hodes asked Mkhasthwa about the deaths that had been observed at Life Esidimeni over the years while the state's mentally ill patients were under the organisation's care. Hodes put it to Mkhatshwa that reports from the Gauteng Department of Health showed that deaths occurred regularly at health facilities.

From 2015 to 2016, 93 deaths had occurred at Esidimeni and eight in 2016, as the department had terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni. Hodes said there was an average of 80 to 90 deaths a year at Life Esidimeni annually. He asked Mkhatshwa how deaths occurred and whether patients dying could occur under normal circumstances. Mkhatshwa agreed that natural causes and comorbidities could result in deaths.

Hodes asked: "You cannot attribute any particular death to my client, Miss Mahlangu?" Mkhatshwa replied: "Death might be a natural cause for some and it depends on the conditions. I am not saying people would not have died if they were at Esidimeni."