LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives update on Covid-19 in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing South Africans this evening to provide an update on the government's Covid-19 response plan.
Despite confusion earlier in the day, the Presidency confirmed the address on their social media platforms.
The address comes a day after a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting on handling the pandemic.
The meetings were said to mull a renewed tightening of restrictions amid an increase in the coronavirus infection rate.
However, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's special advisor, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said in a radio interview earlier on Wednesday he believed that if one considered the infection statistics on a seven-day basis, there was no need for alarm.
“If you look at a seven-day average, we have been pretty steady and going reasonably well. We had a bit of an incline but it has (now) settled down and the situation now is that we have local transmission at a pretty local level," he told Jacaranda FM.
South Africa is currently at lockdown alert level 1 and the country remains in state of national disaster, which lapses mid-month but can be renewed by the government.
