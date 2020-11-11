LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives update on Covid-19 in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing South Africans this evening to provide an update on the government's Covid-19 response plan.

Despite confusion earlier in the day, the Presidency confirmed the address on their social media platforms.

The address comes a day after a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting on handling the pandemic.

The meetings were said to mull a renewed tightening of restrictions amid an increase in the coronavirus infection rate.

However, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's special advisor, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said in a radio interview earlier on Wednesday he believed that if one considered the infection statistics on a seven-day basis, there was no need for alarm.