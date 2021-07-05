LIVE FEED: Pretoria magistrate to be questioned over Bosasa funded upgrades at Zondo inquiry

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will today hear Bosasa-related testimony from Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair. Nair was implicated in testimony provided to the commission in January 2019.

Former Bosasa IT specialist Richard Le Roux said he had been instructed by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi to oversee security installations at Nair's Pretoria home. Le Roux said the installations cost R250 000 and included an electric fence, camera system, and alarm beams. Nair was accused along with a string of high-ranking government officials who allegedly had their security upgrades funded by Bosasa in exchange for political favours, according to Agrizzi.

Others included former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, and former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

It's unclear why Bosasa had funded Nair's security upgrades. He was placed on suspension in February 2020. The magistrate’s commission had conducted a probe into Nair shortly after the evidence was heard. He faced two counts of misconduct linked to allegations made by Le Roux.

He was also accused of acting without integrity and in a manner that did not uphold and promote the good name, dignity and esteem of the office of magistrate, and the administration of justice. Nair may have also breached the code of conduct for magistrates by directly or indirectly negotiating or accepting/receiving a gift, favour, benefit or advantage from Bosasa. The inquiry will also hear testimony from the former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla.