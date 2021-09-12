LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday as the country records 3 961 new Covid-19 cases. The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation and he is expected to speak about developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet. “As South Africa rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the Presidency said in a statement. On Sunday, South Africa reported 3 961 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

“A total of 35 965 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 961 new cases, which represents an 11% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Twitter. “A further 126 #Covid19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 877 to date.” The NICD said that the current surge in Covid-19 infections seemed to be showing signs of a “sustained downward trend”.