President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address last week. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces are holding joint sittings on Tuesday and on Wednesday to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA). President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his SONA in Parliament last Thursday, where he tackled youth unemployment and the energy crisis, among other matters.

The President is set to reply to the debate and the questions raised at a joint sitting in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The ANC, EFF and other parties are expected to raise the issue of former president FW de Klerk after the former head of state said in an interview that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The EFF on Monday rejected De Klerk’s apology following an uproar over his comment.