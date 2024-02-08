LIVE FEED: Sona 2024 - the issues MPs expect to hear Ramaphosa address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday. The address will take place before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. Sona is an important milestone in South Africa’s democracy as it measures — from the view of the president — the country’s political, social and economic landscape.

Sona 2024 Red Carpet 5pm - For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and the preceeding lockdowns, Parliament has embraced a red carpet affair after a quiet affair in recent years. The red carpet show can be watched below. Ramaphosa promises since 2018 5.10pm - IOL’s Political Journalist Siyabonga Mkhwanazi has produced a comprehensive outlook, looking at Ramaphosa’s big promises since 2018 and how he has faired on that score. The report, which is scathing on how the Ramaphosa-led government is handling the load shedding problem, can be read by clicking here.

More Electricity 5.11pm Speaking to eNCA News ahead of the Sona 2024, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said part of the problem they were faced with is resolving Eskom problems. He said his priority was not Eskom, but his task was simply to increase the electricity availability factor for the country, which included sourcing power from external parties, including neighbouring countries. Jobs and Electricity 5.18pm - Freedom Under Law’s Judith February, commentating on a panel discussion on eNCA, said the two focal issues facing the Ramaphosa-led government was the unemployment crisis, which was difficult to address without the ability to keep the lights on, and addressing the energy crisis itself. She said creating jobs and producing electricity, were the two focal issues that the country needed to address.

Ramapopulist 5.53pm - DA leader John Steenhuisen says this is the last Sona by an ANC president. He says the real Sona, will be delivered after the elections, by a non-ANC president. Steenhuisen tells the SABC News that he is expecting Ramaphosa to make populist promises during his address. Vulnerable 5.30pm - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, sporting a dress made by her daughter, and a bag from the Cape Society of the Blind, tells the SABC News that the most vulnerable people in society must be protected. She says government must support those who are vulnerable in society, but warns against guarding to become a welfare state. Never sold on the Ramaphoria 5.33pm - Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says he never once bought the Ramaphoria during the Thuma Mina phase in 2018 when Ramaphosa took over from former president Jacob Zuma.

Groenewald says he was never sold on the promises from the start. He tells the SABC News on the red carpet that unemployment has increased under his leadership and that some people have said there was more corruption under Ramaphosa. He also said Ramaphosa, who promised that there would be no corruption of Covid-19 money, must apologise to the people of South Africa, for all the empty promises. NDZ 5.40pm - Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who is retiring after the sixth administration, says the economy is recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic. She says were it not for Covid-19, as a Cabinet Minister in the sixth administration, they would have done much better.

Dlamini Zuma says she will continue helping people in the communities when the sun sets on her political career. Load Shedding Moratorium 5.45pm Eskom has failed to make a commitment that there would be no load shedding during the Sona 2024. As things stand, some people in South Africa will not be able to watch the last Sona for the sixth administration as Stage 2 load shedding is taking place. More here

No EFF at Sona 5.50pm - The Economic Freedom Fighters have announced that they will boycott the Sona this year, after five MPs, including party leader Julius Malema were banned from attending after storming the stage last year. Attempts to challenge the ban in court have failed. More here. Cosatu The ANC’s alliance partner, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on Ramaphosa to get more young people into the labour market.

However, opposition parties predict that whatever he says tonight is a little too late in the wake of South Africa’s electricity crisis, crumbling infrastructure, deteriorating healthcare system and as well as rampant crime and corruption plaguing a weary nation. The business sector has called for bold announcements about greater participation of the private sector in critical sectors in South Africa, including energy and logistics, in a bid to solve the enduring economic challenges in the country. Read more here.

Will Sona be a true reflection of the economy? Even though there will be no announcement of the 2024 general election date during Ramaphosa’s Sona, investors are expecting policy certainty, reform agenda, and clarity on the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) to be primary items on top of his list. It comes as analysts and economists have questioned whether Ramaphosa’s Sona would give a true picture of the reflection of the state of affairs in the country, or it will simply be a repetition of the ruling party’s successes over the past 30 years with a view to the upcoming election. Read more here.

No empty promises in tonight’s Sona, please In addition, the United Association of South Africa (UASA), has urged Ramaphosa to provide concrete solutions to the country’s problems instead of making yet more promises. UASA spokesperson Abigail Moyo said corruption was rampant, unemployment remained high. She pointed out that last year saw 332 days of load shedding, infrastructure and logistics were crumbling, and high inflation and interest rates continued. Clean running water, housing and proper sanitation remained a myth for millions of South Africans.

“The simple truth is that it is worse than before and we have heard it all in the past,” Moyo said. Read more here. No sloganeering, Mr President Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO, Busisiwe Mavuso, said in her weekly newsletter on Monday that the Sona is a key agenda setter for the work of government.

“In an election year, there is probably more pressure than ever to demonstrate success and make bold commitments to action. “I hope President Ramaphosa’s speech this week will show a clear commitment to the hard work of reform implementation, rather than sloganeering. Read more here.

What civil society expects from Sona 2024 This week, a broad coalition of civil society organisations fired a salvo at Ramaphosa ahead of the Sona on Thursday, urging for strong leadership that embraces bold, transformative measures to navigate the country towards a future where equality, care, and the wellbeing of all citizens are paramount. An open letter by 15 organisations that include; the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), Budget Justice Coalition (BJC), Children’s Institute, UCT, Corruption Watch, Equal Education, Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), Health Justice Initiative (HJI), National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), #PayTheGrants, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), RightfulShare, SECTION 27, Social Policy Initiative (SPI) and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), have urged Ramaphosa to centre this week’s Sona around the needs of the country's most marginalised communities, advocating for policy and implementation efforts to be realigned to address these critical concerns. Calling Thursday’s Sona a “watershed moment”, the letter calls on the government to adopt a unified approach in advancing and adequately funding key policy priorities to ensure the promotion of constitutional rights.