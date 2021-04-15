LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – April 15, 2021

Johannesburg – Former rural development and land reform minister, Gugile Nkwinti is set to be on the seat at the state capture commission to testify on the country's land reform programme on Thursday. Nkwinti served in the position from May 26, 2014 until February 26, 2018. Thereafter, he assumed the role of heading up the Water and Sanitation Department until May 219. He also served as the Speaker in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature from, MEC for Housing and MEC for Agriculture in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the commission heard evidence from ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday on the party's relationship with the Gupta family and its position on placing cadres in state positions.

Mantashe also revealed that the ANC's Integrity Commission recommended that former president Jacob Zuma should step down in 2017.

This, he said, was related to Zuma's relationship with the Gupta family.

The recommendation apparently came shortly after the Gupta family landed a wedding plane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

He said, since then, the ANC has been going through a period of “instability”.

Mantashe had been giving evidence at the Zondo commission for over seven hours since Wednesday morning.

He started proceedings by reading his opening statement about deployment of ANC cadres to government positions.

He told the commission that the ANC has a “deployment policy” and not “cadre deployment”.

In a supplementary statement written by Mantashe in 2018, he said that the ANC's aim was to “deepen the hold of the liberation movement over the levers of the state”.

Political Bureau