LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - April 19, 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg: The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to continue hearing evidence on Monday despite its Parktown offices being burgled over the weekend. The commission's office, rented in Parktown, was broken into on Saturday night. While police investigations into the incident continue, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will continue to hear evidence at the hearings in Braamfontein this week. On Monday morning, The Zondo commission will hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight, from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise. WATCH FEED HERE

The Commission will hear evidence from the National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo afterwards.

It is scheduled to hold an evening session at 4pm, to hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight, from ANC national chairperson and former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. It is a continuation of his evidence from last week.

About the recent break in, the commission's secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala told ENCA that a desktop computer and a laptop were stolen.

"We don't want to be dramatic about this thing, it could very well be something just petty criminal, but this is State Capture Commission and what is here is all sensitive," he.

Mosala said it was not the first recent incident. A bullet was fired through the window of the commission's library in the same building last week.

He did not want to draw any conclusions about whether the incidents were related to the upcoming appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the commission next week.

Related Video:

[email protected]

Political Bureau