LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - December 11, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear money flow evidence in relation to McKinsey on Friday. McKinsey Senior Partner Dr Alexander Weiss is expected to take the stand. On Thursday a former executive at Gupta-linked Trillian revealed that one of her colleagues informed her that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan would be fired from the finance portfolio by former president Jacob Zuma. Mosilo Mothepu, a former Trillian Financial Advisory chief executive, said she and her colleagues were told more than a year before that Gordhan would be axed. She told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that Trillian Capital Partners financial director Tebogo Leballo informed her and former Trillian Management Consultants chief executive Bianca Goodson that Gordhan would be removed as finance minister in March 2016.

Mothepu said when Leballo told her and Goodson that Zuma wanted to fire Gordhan he was whispering.

”He then wrote it down on my notepad: ‘Changing finance minister’,” she testified.

According to Mothepu, her reaction was that of shock when the axing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene about three months earlier had a negative impact on the South African economy and now Zuma was considering changing the finance minister who had stabilised the markets.

”It really caught me off guard,” she said, adding that she expressed her shock and horror that Zuma could fire a person she considered a credible finance minister.

Earlier, she told the commission that Gupta lieutenant Eric Wood also informed her on October 26, 2015 that Nene would be axed. Nene was eventually sacked by Zuma on December 9, 2015.

Mothepu said Leballo did not give a date and the name of the new finance minister and they did not speak about the matter again.

Goodson has previously given evidence in Parliament that Leballo informed her on March 16, 2016 that Gordhan would be replaced as finance minister.

Zuma fired Gordhan, his then deputy Mcebisi Jonas and several other ministers and deputy ministers in March 2017.

Mothepu also revealed that Regiments Capital, a company in which Wood was a shareholder and director, wants him to be declared a delinquent director.

