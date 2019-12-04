Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Wednesday morning to hear Transnet related testimony.
An expert witness Allister Chabi, an actuarial scientist who was tasked with breaking down the numbers for Transnet locomotive purchase deal, will take the stand.
When he appeared last week, he told the commission that when he along with MNS Attorneys analysed the numbers of purchasing 1064 locomotives it was clear that the initial cost of R38 billion was justifiable and that an increase in the estimated total cost of the deal could have been increased but not to R15 billion that was added.
He said overall an 11% increase could have been justifiable, but not the 41% that Transnet’s board approved.
In the first part of the Transnet leg of the state capture investigation, MNS officials had laid out how former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe had irregularly approved the increase of the cost of the locomotive tender to acquire 1064 locomotives.