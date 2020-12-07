LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – December 7, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear Eskom-related evidence on Monday. The former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom Suzanne Daniels is expected to take the stand. The commission last heard testimony from Daniels in September. Daniels told the commission she was following former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane's instructions when she drafted a letter which recommended the company's board terminate its relationship with three media houses. WATCH FEED HERE

Her questioning was focused on two aspects, the details leading to the suspension of four Eskom executives in 2015 and a letter of recommendation to Eskom's board that it should terminate its relationship with three media houses over their coverage of Eskom matters.

Daniels started as company secretary, working with Ngubane in April 2015.

She was questioned about her knowledge on who a suspicious email address, "inforportal1 businessman", belonged to.

Through the commission's investigations, it has been determined the email account was linked to Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Over several months, beginning in September 2015, Daniels, along with Ngubane, sent emails to the account.

Ngubane testified he was under the impression that the email address belonged to then public enterprises' director-general Richard Seleke. He said he was told that by Daniels.

Daniels denied this, saying she was told by Ngubane the email address belonged to Seleke.

She said she found out later when she defended herself at Eskom's disciplinary hearing, that the email address belonged to Essa.

One of the emails that were received by Ngubane and forwarded to Daniels, from the ''businessman email address", was a Denel resolution which had recommended that SOEs terminate their relationships with the Mail & Guardian, City Press and the Sunday Times.

Daniels said Ngubane told her to write-up a recommendation, based on the letter, to Eskom's board.

