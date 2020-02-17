Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will shift its focus into investigating allegations of corruption involving KwaZulu-Natal water supply entity Mhlathuze Water.
Sole member of Premier Attraction Thalente Cyril Myeni will take the stand.
The state-owned entity has been plagued by allegations of corruption for years. Allegations surrounded the tenure of controversial former board chairperson of the board Dudu Myeni. There had also been questions raised about tenders awarded by the company.
The entity is based in KZN and supplies water to district municipalities in KZN.
Last week, the commission wrapped up the testimony of former head of procurement at SA Airways Technical.