LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry February 22, 2021

JOBURG – Former transport minister Dipuo Peters will appear before deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo to give evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), a state owned entity. “The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including Organs of State will resume on 22 February 2021 at 10h00. “The commission will hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Prasa from the former minister of transport, Ms Dipuo Peters, on Monday, 22 February 2021 at 10.00,” the commission said on its website. Prasa’s head of legal, Martha Ngoye, is also expected to appear before Zondo, as well as former Prasa board chairperson Dr Popo Molefe. Molefe appeared before the commission in June last year, where he told Zondo about alleged corruption and irregularities at Transnet.

In his testimony, he said the Gupta family was at the heart of state capture.

“In Transnet, you will see that in many instances where monies were lost, they were channelled to this particular family,” he said.

On the collapse of Transnet, he said procurement and supply chain processes were being disregarded.

“That kind of a situation, the prevalence of this rampant disregard of systems, rules and mechanisms put in place suggest that there is a state of paralysis that had set in,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commission said it would observe strict Covid-19 protocols.

“To ensure the safety of all hearing venue users, members of the media public are requested to follow all security procedures as will be communicated by security and Commission officials. “Please be advised that there will be limited sitting for the members of the media in adherence to the Covid-19 regulations.

“Members of the media are encouraged to follow proceedings remotely,” the commission said.

For those attending in person, they would be expected to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including screening, wearing of masks and members of the media would require accreditation to enter.

