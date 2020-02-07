The Zondo commission will on Friday morning continue hearing evidence related to state-owned airline South African Airways Technical (SAAT).
The former head of procurement at South African Airways Technical (SAAT) Nontsasa Memela. Her name has been mentioned frequently in evidence presented at the commission this week.
The commission has been focused on testimony related to SAAT, which forms part of SA Airways and deals with technical support for the national airline and maintenance of its aircraft.
On Thursday, the commission heard evidence from Schalk Hendrick Human, the acting head of department for supply chain management for (SAAT).
Human spoke about SAAT's attempts to secure a supplier for aviation components through a tender that was advertised five times. The process was marred with irregularities.