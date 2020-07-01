LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - July 1, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The State Capture Inquiry will continue hearing corruption-related evidence involving the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). On Wednesday morning three witnesses will take the stand including; a property owner, an estate agent and a lawyer. The witnesses will testify on allegations of corruption involving former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. On Tuesday, the inquiry heard evidence from former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe. Molefe concluded his evidence on Tuesday. He focused his evidence on allegations he received that the ANC had allegedly received bribes in connection with a locomotive contract which was awarded by Prasa in 2013.

Swifambo Rail Leasing had been awarded a contract to supply 4000 locomotives to Prasa for R3.6 billion. The contract was marred with controversy and a High Court ruling found that it was irregularly awarded. Molefe detailed how in 2015 he had met with Auswell Mashaba, a director at Swifambo, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton in 2015.

WATCH FEED HERE

Mashaba was concerned that Prasa's investigations, conducted by law firm Werksmans Attorneys, would implicate him. Mashaba detailed how he had been asked to forward 10% of payments from the Prasa deal to the "movement".

Mashaba confessed to Molefe that he had facilitated payments to a company called Similex at the behest of an Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes.

Gomes had alleged forwarded the payments to the "movement" which has been interpreted by Mashaba as being the ANC, although Molefe said there was no evidence to state whether the payments did go to the governing party. Mashaba said the payments he forwarded had been made in cash and electronically.

When the revelations were first reported in 2016, the ANC denied ever receiving the money.

Molefe said his board's attempts to have corruption cases such as the Swifambo matter investigated by the Hawks were ignored or delayed. He had written letters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks but was eventually forced to approach the High Court to compel the authorities to investigate 69 cases of corruption.