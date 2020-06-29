LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - June 29, 2020

Johannesburg - The State Capture Inquiry is resuming its hearings on Monday morning. The commission last heard testimonies from witnesses in March and was forced to halt hearings because of the national lockdown. The inquiry will this week hear evidence from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe will resume his testimony. The inquiry will also hear evidence from Prasa's head of legal Martha Ngoya. An estate agent will also testify and an attorney will also take the stand. The inquiry will resume under strict conditions with only a limited number of people allowed to attend hearings at the City of Joburg's old council chambers in Braamfontein.

WATCH FEED HERE:

When Molefe took the stand in March, he told the inquiry how Roy Moodley, a politically connected businessman, tried to bribe him while he served as board chairperson of Prasa. Molefe was appointed to the board in 2014.

Molefe detailed how he had been approached by Moodley about attending a golf event he was hosting. Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana would be in attendance. Moodley said former minister Jeff Radebe and former president Jacob Zuma had accepted an invitation. Molefe said he declined the invitation.

In another "capture" attempt, Molefe said Moodley somehow knew he loved golf and his plans to attend The Masters in Georgia in The USA. He said Moodley then asked if he could join him at the 2015 Masters along with a Spanish business partner of his. He said shortly after Moodley offered to pay for his air tickets and accommodation, which he declined.

Molefe said around the same time, he was told by a colleague that Moodley had been asking for funds from a Spanish company that he was consulting with. Molefe said this alarmed him and he decided that he would no longer attend The Masters and told Moodley.



Molefe said he was also concerned that there was a dispute between Prasa and Seyagena, a company which Moodley had an interest in.