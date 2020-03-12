LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 12, 2020

Johannesburg - Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe is expected to appear at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. The commission is currently probing state capture allegations at Prasa. On Wednesday, the commission heard from a former general manager at Prasa Tiro Holele. He had worked in former CEO Lucky Montana's office. He told the commission about a meeting he had with businessman Roy Moodley to discuss payment that Prasa owed his company Prodigy Business Solutions. Prodigy was providing training for the company's staff, but a dispute over payment was pending at the time. Holele told the commission that Moodley was well known around Prasa's offices and would regularly attend events even though he never worked there.

WATCH FEED HERE

"I knew that through this contract he was involved in it. I knew he had a security company and the manner he would interact with the business was very forceful. He would be having meetings and you would see him at all sorts functions held at Prasa," Holele said.

Holele said Moodley was forceful in the meeting and threatened him and Rakgoathe that they needed to be on the right side of history as there would be changes in the cabinet.

"He said guys (to Holele and Rakgoathe) you know that Prasa owes us (Prodigy) money and we need that money. Prasa owed the company around R24 million I think. He said there would be big changes in the cabinet. He said when those changes happen the young man (Mr Montana would come back as group CEO)."

Montana had at the time resigned as CEO of Prasa following allegations of corruption. Following Moodley's warning, former president Jacob Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle, in April 2017, which saw then minister Dipuo Peters being replaced by ANC MP backbencher Joe Maswanganyi.

Holele said the meeting with Moodley ended in a stalemate and no agreement on Prasa making the payment requested by the businessman.

The commission resumes at 10 am.