LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – March 19, 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear Eskom and Bosasa related evidence on Friday. Former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown and former Eskom head of legal and company secretary Suzanne Daniels are expected to take the stand. Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe and former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla will give Bosasa related evidence during the evening session. On Thursday former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh was under pressure to clarify Eskom’s decision to pay service providers even though no contracts were in place. WATCH FEED HERE

Giving evidence at the state capture commission, Singh was asked about meetings he held with management consultant firm McKinsey with the company and Trillian Capital receiving more than R1.7 billion.

Singh was seconded to Eskom in August 2015 and he said he attended meetings with McKinsey in May 2015 after being approached by former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

Singh confirmed that there was a master services agreement (MSA), which was more of a turnaround programme that entailed long-term initiatives that were specifically identified to turn around Eskom.

Evidence leader, advocate Pule Seleka asked Singh why consultants were given R30.6 million before any services were provided.

"That was the contractually agreed value sir," said Singh.

Singh provided the commission with two affidavits dealing with three aspects, his appointment from Transnet to his secondment to Eskom; once at Eskom his dealings with the McKinsey and Regiments contract and the payments made to McKinsey and Trillian.

Seleka said that Singh would outline the role he played regarding three transactions and what decisions were made.

Seleka asked Singh about his secondment to Eskom, and who had approached him.

"I was approached by former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown to consider the position in 2015 and that resulted in my official secondment to Eskom in 1 August 2015," said Singh.

"The minister wanted to basically understand that if I was willing to consider a secondment to Eskom given the the issues Eskom was experiencing at that time in terms of financial hardships, load shedding and more.“

Singh said Regiments was appointed as McKinsey needed a BEE partner.

"They had engaged with Regiments and I think it was the intention to include the contract.

“During that period of the Regiments and Trillion transition was occurring, the ultimate payment that was made was made to Trillion," said Singh.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stepped in wanting to understand why Eskom would pay a subcontractor (Trillion) instead of the contractor (McKinsey).

He said it was strange to him.

"Chair, if you look at both Eskom and Transnet, they adopted a policy that enabled them to pay subcontractors directly," said Singh.

Related Video:

[email protected]

Political Bureau