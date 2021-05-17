LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – May 17, 2021

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear evidence today, from City of Joburg Mayor and former ANC Greater Johannesburg Region treasurer Geoffrey Makhubo.

The Commission has heard evidence that the ANC in Joburg funded its unsuccessful 2016 local government elections campaign through a R50 million donation from information technology and consultancy services company, EOH Mthombo Pty Ltd.

ENS Forensics managing director Steven Powell previously accused Makhubo of having written various emails to EOH employee Patrick Makubedu requesting over R6 million in payments to be made to the ANC’s accounts in 2015.

Makhubo is expected to detail how the transactions were handled.

WATCH FEED HERE

The mayor is also said to have at the time irregularly received payments from EOH Africa through his service providing company, Molelwane Consulting.

The commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear Eskom related testimony from the former group chief executive officer, Matšhela Koko at 4pm.

Koko has appeared on numerous occasions at the commission, each time claiming a hunt was on to link him to the infamous Gupta family and their associates.

He claimed the commission was “getting it all wrong” because it was on a "Koko hunt".

During his last few appearances, Koko denied any links to the family and accused former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels, amongst others, of lying to the commission. He said Daniels lied about the extent of her involvement in corrupt dealings at the parastatal.

He maintained that there needed to be consequences for those who lied to the commission.

Previously, Koko claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered in the affairs of the power utility by instructing the board to dismiss him.

[email protected]

Political Bureau