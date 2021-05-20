LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – May 20, 2021

Johannesburg – The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from two unidentified witnesses on Thursday morning.

These witnesses will give evidence from an undisclosed location and under a pseudonym to protect their identity.

Last week, the commission heard evidence on how the State Security Agency was looted and stolen money was used to fund factions of the ANC.

It also heard that the stolen SSA money could have been used to fund terrorism.

The first of the three unidentified witnesses took the stand last week under the name of Dorothy.

She revealed how over R1 million was taken from the SSA and used to pay MK Veterans to #OccupyLuthuliHouse in 2016.

She also told the Commission that another R1 million from the SSA was used to pay uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) to offer security and monitoring services at the ANC’s January 8, 2016 rally in Rustenburg.

She said this payment was instructed by Thulani Dlomo –the then director of special operations at the spy agency.

She also told the commission how, on at least three occasions, bags of cash were delivered to then state security minister David Mahlobo at his personal Cape Town residence.

The commission is also scheduled to hear Gupta-related testimony from the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba at 3pm.

Norma Gigaba is expected to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the second time to testify about her previous allegations against her estranged husband. The allegations include how Gigaba received money from the Gupta family and had personal relations with them during his tenure as minister of home affairs and later as finance minister.

Her testimony is only expected to last about two hours as the commission, which is pushing to conclude hearing oral evidence soon, will also hear Transnet-related testimony from former Transnet chief financial officer Gary Pita at 5pm.

