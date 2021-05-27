LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 27, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear Transnet-related evidence from its former chief financial officer (CFO), Anoj Singh, and later from former Public Enterprise minister Malusi Gigaba.

Evidence led at the Zondo Commission has revealed how the bulk of the R49 billion in contracts tainted in state capture were awarded by Transnet during the Zuma administration.

Singh, who served as CFO at Transnet from July 2012 to July 2015 before being seconded to Eskom, was last questioned at the commission over his personal bank accounts.

His testimony was cut short due to his health, according to his legal team.

WATCH FEED HERE

The commission heard how, for three years, he had no need to use his Transnet salary to pay for his expenses.

Singh said he lived off his savings in other bank accounts.

It was then revealed that for three years, his Transnet salary was deposited into one of his accounts and remained untouched, resulting in the accumulated balance of more than R19.8 million by October 2015 when he left.

Singh has maintained innocence throughout his numerous appearances at the commission. He denied all allegations brought against him and claimed there was a conspiracy to link him to the Gupta family and its associates.

He denied having a corrupt relationship with Gupta associate Salim Essa and his companies, Regiments and Trillian. He also denied claims that he gave them confidential information while at Transnet and Eskom.

Gigaba is also expected to take the stand on Thursday to give Transnet-related evidence.

In his appearance last week, Gigaba said he had learnt through the commission the Guptas were paid R3.5bn in kickbacks through Transnet under his watch as minister.

He said he could not have known about their involvement in the heavily tainted tenders for locomotives as he was minister and played only an oversight role.

He told the commission he was, therefore, not aware of Essa’s involvement in the tender processes and although he met Essa on a few occasions, he denied having private meetings with him.

Gigaba said he understood the Prasa board handled the procurement of locomotives.

He said if the irregularities were brought to his attention then, he would have taken action.

The inquiry is expected to begin at 10am.

[email protected]

Political Bureau