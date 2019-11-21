Johannesburg - Former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane takes the stand at the Zondo commission this morning as the inquiry investigates the infamous Waterkloof landing.
The commission will hear evidence related to the 2013 Waterkloof landing. The incident took the country by surprise as the family used a state airforce landing base to land their guests head of them attending a wedding in Sun City.
In September, former SA ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane resigned following his testimony at the Zondo commission. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament that Koloane had been removed for bringing the state into disrepute.
He had admitted at the Zondo commission that he abused diplomatic channels and lied to senior defence officials to facilitate the landing for the family.
He said he had name-dropped former president Jacob Zuma's name to pressure officials to fast track the landing at Waterkloof.