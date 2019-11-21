LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry November 21, 2019









Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - Former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane takes the stand at the Zondo commission this morning as the inquiry investigates the infamous Waterkloof landing. The commission will hear evidence related to the 2013 Waterkloof landing. The incident took the country by surprise as the family used a state airforce landing base to land their guests head of them attending a wedding in Sun City. In September, former SA ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane resigned following his testimony at the Zondo commission. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament that Koloane had been removed for bringing the state into disrepute. He had admitted at the Zondo commission that he abused diplomatic channels and lied to senior defence officials to facilitate the landing for the family. He said he had name-dropped former president Jacob Zuma's name to pressure officials to fast track the landing at Waterkloof.

“I erred in wrongly and wrongfully using the name of Mapisa-Nqakula, Martins and Zuma to try and exert pressure on the officials who were supposed to process the flight clearance,” Koloane admitted.

“I actually abused the power of my office, calling officials to influence them. It’s a clear abuse of my portfolio to have put pressure on Major Thabo Ntshisi to expedite the processing of the flight clearance,” he said.

After the landing in 2013, he had been suspended and he pleaded guilty to three charges in a disciplinary committee appointed by the department of international relations.

He was later shifted by Zuma and appointed the ambassador to the Netherlands.