LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry, October 27, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will continue to hear Denel-related testimony today. Celia Malahleka, a supply chain management executive at Denel Land Systems, is expected to take the stand. Yesterday, EFF leader Julius Malema said he was unfazed by the commission’s attempts to comb through his bank statements. This comes after it emerged that the commission, looking into state capture and headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has set its sights on Malema's bank records and those of his deputy, Floyd Shivambu. Leading the party’s media briefing, Malema said the move to dramatise the commission’s interest in his bank accounts was aimed at silencing him.

WATCH FEED HERE

“Zondo did not have to go to look for my statements from the banks. He should have called me. I am readily available here. These banks have electronic (statements)… I will download it here and WhatsApp him that statement. He will not find anything,” Malema said.

The commission has sent out subpoenas to major banks, as it wants to probe Malema and Shivambu's financial documents as well as those of their close associates.

But the red beret leader insisted that the commission was unlikely to find anything that could implicate him in wrongdoing.

“We will never be threatened by the Zondo Commission. We will never be threatened by the NPA. It is a war. It is a battle we will fight to the grave. We are not in the ANC where they are scared and say you can’t take them on (because) they will arrest you. They will arrest you because you are stealing. We take them on every day because we have nothing to hide,” he said.

IOL and Political Bureau