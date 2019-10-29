Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear Eskom related testimony on Tuesday morning.
The first session will evidence related to The New Age with Eskom's acting general manager for marketing and branding, Pieter Pretorius, is expected to take the stand.
The commission will also hear former Eskom divisional executive for corporate affairs Chose Choeu.
On Monday the inquiry wrapped up the testimony of former Free State head of department for agriculture Peter Thabethe.
He was testifying about the failed Vrede dairy farm project.